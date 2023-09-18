New York State Police are asking for the public's help locating a Central New York woman who hasn't been seen for a couple days.

Troopers say 36-year-old Bailey Young was last seen leaving her home on Saturday. Young lives in Mattydale, police said.

Flyer of missing CNY Woman Bailey Young, via NYSP Flyer of missing CNY Woman Bailey Young, via NYSP loading...

Young is white, 5-foot-3, approximately 110 pounds, with reddish brown hair and blue eyes (photos included). She was last seen wearing a blue Powell lacrosse crew neck sweatshirt, black exercise pants, black Nike Air Max sneakers, and a blue/gray baseball cap, police said.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts or who believes they may have seen her this weekend is asked to New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

