Known for being among the highest ranked programs in the country, this collegiate team has now slid into the top spot and can boast a national No.1 ranking.

The Utica Pioneers men's hockey team jumped from No. 2 to No.1 in the latest USCHO Division III hockey poll. The Pioneers (14-2-1) opened the season with back-to-back to defeats to Adrian - who at the time was ranked No.1 in the country - and haven't lost since.

While Pioneers have held the No.1 spot in previous NCAA national rankings which come out just ahead of the postseason, this is the first time Utica has been ranked No.1 in the USCHO poll. The Pioneers overtook previous No.1 Hobart in the latest rankings out yesterday. The red-hot Pioneers have now won 14-straight, including a pair of road victories over the weekend at Lebanon Valley, to the tune of 6-1 and 16-1 (sixteen, that's no typo).

Canva Canva loading...

The men next skate on home ice this Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center, playing host to Nazareth, before hitting the road to play at Nazareth on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers' women's hockey is also nationally ranked by USCHO, landing at No. 13. Ironically, it's a similar story and a similar record for the ladies. The have a 14-1-1 record on the season and lost their season opener, but haven't been defeated since.

Get our free mobile app

The women visit Neumann for two games this Friday (4pm) and Saturday (2pm).

First Look Inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach Take the first look inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach, the newest vacation destination with a resort like feel in Upstate New York.

39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld



Ultimate Vacation Getaway Ultimate Vacation Getaway

First Look Inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach Take the first look inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach, the newest vacation destination with a resort like feel in Upstate New York.

39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld

