[Photo Gallery] Utica Pioneers Men’s Hockey Falls Short of Frozen Four
Utica’s season is over and this young group of Pioneers will have to wait until next season.
The Pioneers saw their 25th year come to an end Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center, falling to UW-Stout 5-1 in the NCAA Quarterfinals. And this one’s going to sting. Utica carried the play most of the night. The shots, not even close.
Utica finishes the season 20-8-1, just shy of a third straight trip to the Division III Frozen Four. Stout moves on at 23-5-1, heading to just its second Frozen Four in program history.
Here’s the frustrating part. The Pioneers outshot Stout 47-22. They won the faceoff battle too, 45 out of 76. They had chances all night. Just couldn’t finish.
Utica actually struck first. On the power play late in the first, Alex German cleaned up a rebound at the crease and tucked it in on the backhand. That made it 1-0. Sal Cerrato and Drake Morse picked up the assists.
Then things flipped.
Stout answered a few minutes later to tie it. From there, they made their chances count. Two goals in the second, two more in the third, including a couple late ones to put it away at 5-1.
Senior center John Gutt did everything he could in his final game. He won 13 of 19 faceoffs, giving Utica possession all night. Goalie Kyle Curtin, also playing his last college game, stopped 17 shots.
Now the focus turns to next year.
There’s reason to believe this isn’t the end of the run. The Pioneers bring back a big chunk of the roster. Nineteen underclassmen, plus a strong group of juniors coming back for their senior season.
But for now, this one lingers. A game they probably feel they should have had, especially as the DIII Frozen Four will be played at the Adirondack Bank Center this Friday and Sunday. Hamilton College will play at The Aud on Friday at 3 p.m.
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Check out the photos below by photojournalist Nancy L. Ford.
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