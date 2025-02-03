Pet owners in New York and in the Northeast should check their dog food because it could make their pooch seriously sick.

Back in 2012, I nearly lost my rescue cat to salmonella. There had been a recall for her exact brand of food that I wasn't aware of, and it nearly took her life.

Suddenly my active and devilish cat couldn't walk straight, had a major fever, and all around was giving signs that she was in serious pain and distress. After a trip to the emergency vet that lasted several days and thousands of dollars, she was in the clear. But there were moments it seemed like she wasn't.

During that time, I learned from the vet that my cat's food was being recalled due to salmonella contamination. The vet also walked me through how to submit a claim to the food producer.

The company obviously rejected my claims, and I take the blame because I immediately threw out the cat food in a fit of rage. At the time, I didn't know that bag would have been my strongest piece of evidence to support my claims.

So don't make the same mistake I made when it comes to being informed about your pets' food and keeping a record.

Blue Ridge Beef Expands Recall

Earlier this year, Blue Ridge Beef issued a recall impacting roughly 1,500 pounds of cat and kitten food over salmonella contamination.

That recall has now expanded to dog food, namely its 2 pound bags of Natural Mix. About 5,700 pounds are being recalled again due to salmonella.

These bags were sold in New York, as well as 7 other states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.

The United States Food and Drug Administration says bags marked with a UPC code 854298001054 and the lot numbers N26/12/31 should be considered contaminated.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return to place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Do not sell or donate the recalled products.

Consumers should also thoroughly wash their pets' bowls, cups, and storage containers to ensure no possible salmonella contamination.

What a Salmonella Infection Looks Like in Pets

Salmonella contamination is normally spreads from raw or undercooked meat, poultry, egg products, or unpasteurized milk. Since pet food uses animal byproducts like raw meat and eggs, contamination mostly happens when workers handle food that has been colonized by the bacteria.

Once exposed, a person or pet can incubate the bacterial disease between 6 hours to 6 days before exhibiting signs of infection.

When it comes to pets, salmonella exposure can be dangerous and even fatal if it enters the bloodstream.

The most common symptoms are lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. If you fed your pet this food and they are exhibiting these signs, the FDA says contact your vet immediately.

Those who may have medical bills due to this recall from Blue Ridge Beef can contact the company by dialing 704-873-2072 or by emailing them at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com.

