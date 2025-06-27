Have you ever rubbed a statue for good luck?

Chances are you have. Back when I was at basketball camp at UConn, my scrimmage team would rub the Jonathan statue, which celebrated our husky mascot.

It's customary to rub Jonathan's nose, under the belief doing so would bring good luck.

Rubbing statues is not a new phenomenon. It's actually an old superstition that is practiced worldwide, with tourists being the biggest offenders of the practice.

When Statue Rubbing Gets Weird

There are several bronze statues across the globe that are rubbed in pretty inappropriate places all for the sake of romance and fortune.

One example is the sculpture of Moll Malone in Dublin, Ireland. The statue's breasts have become discolored due to the people grabbing them. Those who do it say rubbing her bosoms gives good luck.

Another is the statue of the 19th century French journalist, Victor Noir, who was killed in a duel in 1870. It was Pierre Bonaparte that shot him, a relative of Emperor Napoleon, who took issue with Noir's reporting.

The statue, which was erected in 1891, is eroding due to a superstition that rubbing the genitalia area and kissing the statue's lips "boosts fertility" and improves romantic relationships.

New York is also home to a statue that is seen as a beacon of luck, fortune, and prosperity - but the only way to get it is by rubbing an inappropriate place.

A new VSO study of the nation's top landmarks tied to superstition ranked The Charging Bull in New York City in the top 10.

Coming in 8th place, people believe rubbing the bull's nether region will bring them fortune.

Apparently, in this case, taking the bull by the horns will not have any effect on your bank account.

Although this statue is considered America's 8th luckiest statue, it is the nation's the most inappropriately touched. All other entries in the top 10 were either touched on the toes or nose.

Such as the sculpture that ranked first in America - the Lincoln Tomb. The superstition surrounding it claims rubbing the nose will bring prosperity.

When it comes to touching statues that would make your job's HR department explode. the topic itself is pretty polarizing.

Some believe there is no harm in suggestively touching a statue while others call the habit disgusting and that people are willingly "defiling" works of art.

Meanwhile, historians express concern that the constant tampering of the statues, no matter where you lay your hands, will eventually destroy them.

Would you ever grab a statue's beasts or nether regions if it supposedly brought you good luck? Let us know by giving us a shout using the station app below.

