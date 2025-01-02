Emergency crews rushed into Utica on Thursday due to a disastrous rollover on a thruway ramp.

Motorists should be advised of a massive backup along State Route 12 in Utica.

A dump truck overturned on the Oriskany Street W ramp off of Route 12 and is currently hanging off the ramp. The contents it was carrying have spilled onto the road.

For safety reasons, Utica Police have closed traffic from the Oriskany St ramp to the Downtown Utica exit on Route 12. Drivers are urged to find alternative routes of travel.

Here's photos from the Utica Fire Department's Facebook Page that depict the extent of the accident.

According to journalist Antoine Spratt, the driver was able to escape without injuries.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the rollover crash and how long the road will remain closed. At this time, no further information is available.

This report will be updated once more has been released and when the roads reopen to traffic.

Central New York is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning, and the road conditions due to the severe weather may have played a part in the crash.

Because of periods of limited visibility and slick roads, motorists are urged to slow down and increase their follow distance.

When exiting thruways or coming to a stop at a traffic signal, drivers should brake sooner to avoid skidding.

Because of the extreme weather, the City of Utica has declared a Snow Emergency that will go in effect tonight, January 2, at 10pm.



All vehicles should be removed from city streets, no exceptions, in order to allow plows to clear the roads ahead of the heavier bands of lake effect snow.

The emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

