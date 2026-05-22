NY Officials Urge Summer Safety Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

New York State officials are reminding residents to stay safe as Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer across the state. With families preparing for backyard cookouts, road trips, amusement parks, beaches and outdoor activities, the state’s Division of Consumer Protection has released a list of summer safety reminders covering everything from heat exposure and water safety to fireworks and lawn mower injuries.

State officials say many summer accidents are preventable with a little planning and common sense. The advisory focuses heavily on children’s safety, extreme heat, grilling, playgrounds and outdoor recreation as temperatures begin climbing heading into June.

“Memorial Day marks the start of the season when New Yorkers begin planning for large gatherings, outdoor activities and fun festivities,” Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said. “The NYS Division of Consumer Protection reminds New Yorkers to follow simple tips for staying safe from outdoor hazards and hot temperatures while enjoying all the summer has to offer.”

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One of the biggest concerns every summer involves children and pets left inside hot vehicles. Officials warned that dangerous temperatures inside a car can develop quickly, even when the weather outside does not seem extreme. Drivers are being reminded to always check the back seat before locking up and never leave a child or animal unattended in a vehicle.

The state is also encouraging people to stay hydrated during hot weather and limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, especially between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. New Yorkers are also being encouraged to sign up for NY-Alert to receive emergency weather notifications during heat waves or severe storms.

Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said summer fun can quickly turn dangerous when people ignore basic safety precautions.

“We all want to make the most of the summer months, enjoying the beautiful weather and New York’s great outdoors,” McDonald said. “Don’t let an emergency spoil the fun.”

The advisory also reminds parents to closely supervise children near pools, lakes and beaches, and to inspect playground equipment for damage before kids begin playing. Officials say families visiting amusement parks and county fairs should follow all posted ride restrictions and safety instructions.

There are also warnings tied to popular summer traditions like grilling and fireworks. The state says grills should only be used outdoors and away from buildings or anything flammable. Officials are once again urging families to leave fireworks displays to trained professionals, noting even sparklers can cause serious injuries because they burn at extremely high temperatures.

Another concern this year is ticks. Health officials say tick activity is expected to remain high in 2026, and residents spending time outdoors should take precautions including covering exposed skin and checking for ticks after hiking, camping or yard work.

The state’s summer safety reminder also includes tips involving bicycles, skateboards, power tools and lawn mowers. Officials recommend helmets for biking and skateboarding, along with proper eye and hearing protection while using outdoor power equipment. Children should be kept away from mowing areas and should never ride on a mower as a passenger, according to the advisory.

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