The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a serious two car crash that happened Wednesday night on State Route 69 in the Town of Whitestown. The accident did result in serious injury to the parties involved.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies were called to the scene at approximately 8:00 p.m. near the Oriskany Battlefield between Monument Road and Airport Road. Upon arrival, deputies began their investigation into what occurred. An initial investigation determined 65-year-old Michael Caldwell of Yorkville and 42-year-old Jennifer Lukin of Rome were both traveling east on State Route 69 when an accident forced their vehicles off the north side of the roadway.

Deputies say Caldwell's vehicle collided with a barn belonging to the battlefield and Lukin's vehicle struck a utility pole and fence. As a result of the accident, Caldwell was treated at the scene by members of the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Lukin's injuries warranted a trip to SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse via Mercy Flight. She is listed in serious but stable condition this morning.

Sheriff Maciol says as of Thursday morning,

The accident is being reconstructed by members of the Sheriff's Accident Reconstruction Unit. No tickets have been issued and the investigation is continuing.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Oriskany Police, Whitestown Police, Stanwix FD, Oriskany FD, Central Oneida County Ambulance, and Mercy Flight. A portion of the roadway was closed for a short time period as the accident was cleared up, but the roadway has been reopened. Sheriff Maciol is urging all motorists to continue to use an abundance of caution on the roadways.

