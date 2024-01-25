Original Woodstock Performer, Melanie, Dies at 76. Who Was She?

The singer-songwriter known only as "Melanie" has died at the age of 76, according to her publicist Billy James, who reported the news to the Associated Press.

Born Melanie Safka in Queens, she took her folk song act in Greenwich Village to the giant stage at the original Woodstock in 1969 and became an instant phenomenon with her raspy voice and pretty looks. She was one of only three female performers at Woodstock, along with Joan Baez and Janis Joplin. Her 1969 self titled album first hit big in France with hits like "Beautiful People" and "Bobo's Party" topping the European charts.

Her first American hit was in 1970, "Lay Down Candles in the Rain" was a song written about her experience at Woodstock. The song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Pop Charts.



Melanie's version of The Rolling Stones song Ruby Tuesday didn't chart in the U.S., but was a top 10 hit on the UK charts.

Her song, "Look What They've Done to My Song, Ma," some of which was sung in French, was also a Top 40 hit in the UK.



Melanie struck gold with her song, Brand New Key from her Gather Me LP, which soared to number one on the Billboard charts in 1971 in the U.S. and to #4 in the UK.

In 2015, a much more mature Melanie performed her hit, Look What They've Done to My Song, Ma, with current pop sensation Miley Cyrus.



Melanie continued to perform live until about nine years ago. She was married to producer Peter Schekeryk from 1968 until his death in 2010. They had three kids together.

