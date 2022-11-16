A sheriff's office in Central New York is making a significant change to the hiring process for deputies within the correctional facility.

Oneida County is not longer requiring prospective CO's to pass the traditional civil service exam. The move is the latest in a series of adjustments to ease the hiring process and widen the pool of potential correctional officers.

Instead of a written and oral test, as had been required, Oneida County received state approval to test a pilot program that eliminates the standard test, replacing it with a 'questionnaire' called the Training and Experience Exam, officials recently announced.

This exam is used when Civil Service has determined that specific education or experience is a good predictor of success at the job. If you meet the minimum qualifications, you will receive a rating based upon an evaluation of your training and experience against the duties of the position, Oneida County officials say.

You can also get a jump start on the process at an upcoming job fair hosted by the sheriff's office, applicants will have the opportunity to begin the background process, get fingerprinted, interviewed, and speak with workers.

Those job fairs are scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and Monday, November 28, from noon to 7:00 p.m. each day at 6075 Jud Road in Oriskany.

In preparation for the upcoming Civil Service Training and Experience Exam for the position of Corrections Officer, the Oneida County Sheriff Office will be holding a Job Fair, located at 6075 Judd Rd Oriskany, applicants will have the opportunity to start the hiring process.

If you plan on attending, you'll need to bring the following:

1. An official copy of your Birth Certificate. If no record of your birth is on file at the Department of Health or the Bureau of Vital Statistics of the state in which you were born, obtain a notarized statement attesting to that fact.

High School Diploma or equivalency certificate, college degree(s) and/or skilled trade certificates/licenses.

Driver’s License (including Record of Convictions) and Certificate of Motor Vehicle Registration for any vehicle owned by you.

Records of name changes, if applicable.

Documentation of all available data pertaining to any pending litigation for which you are named as a party, including family court action.

Naturalization papers, if foreign-born. (Law enforcement Officers/Correction Officers must be United States citizen at the time of appointment.)

Discharge or separation papers for all military service(s) (DD-214 – parts 1 & 4).

Any licenses held by you from a government agency (i.e. pistol, rifle, taxi, liquor, notary, professional, nursing, financial certification(s)).

Social Security Card.

The final day to sign up is for the T&E Exam is Tuesday, November 29, with testing/questionnaire dates being held between December 15 and January 15, officials explained.

There is a $15 fee to take the T&E Exam. However, a local business is pledging to reimburse that fee for all test takers by providing them a $15 gift card/credit card.

More information and full details here.

