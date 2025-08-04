Oneida County Executive Picente’s Agriculture Strategic Plan Explained

Plans are now underway to prepare Upstate New York's dairy industry for the 2026 opening of the $1.2 billion Chobani manufacturing plant in Rome, Oneida County's Comprehensive Agricultural Strategic plan was released last week to help guide the farming industry through 2030.

The concept is to strengthen the region's agricultural economy, preserve farmland, and expand business opportunities for farmers, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.

“This plan is a bold step toward ensuring that agriculture remains a cornerstone of Oneida County’s economy and identity,” Picente said. “We are not just preserving farmland—we are building a system that supports our farmers, grows our food economy, connects our communities and makes Oneida County a model for agricultural innovation and resilience.”

The plan was developed by the County Executive's office in conjunction with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County, and LaBella Associates and it identifies five strategic goals to guide farmers:

Farmland Preservation and Protection

Economic Development and Business Support

Agritourism and Local Food Promotion

Workforce Development and Farm Transition

Sustainability and Climate Resilience

The plan lays out 25 project concepts, with four top-priority initiatives earmarked for development right away:

Facilitating farmer participation in economic development tools such as revolving loans, grants and tax incentives.

Establishing a formal Farming Apprenticeship or Internship Program to train the next generation of agricultural workers.

Conducting an agriculture-specific hazard mitigation analysis to safeguard farms from climate and environmental risks.

Encouraging local municipalities to adopt farm-friendly planning policies, using the county’s Agriculture-Friendly Municipal Guide.

“These priority projects are designed to generate meaningful impact, particularly in areas like supply chain growth, land use planning, and workforce development,” said Oneida County Commissioner of Planning James Genovese. “By aligning our agricultural strategy with broader economic, educational and climate goals, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and prosperous farming community.”

“This is more than a plan—it’s a commitment to our farming families, our rural economy, and the next generation of growers,” Picente added.

The full plan is available here.

