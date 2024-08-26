Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Still Searching for Missing Teen

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a missing teen and her family is asking for your help as well.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol reached out to the public on social media Saturday morning to announce that his office needed the help of those in the area of Vienna, NY and beyond to locate a 16-year-old girl who entered a vehicle without her cellphone and has not been heard from since.

The missing teen has been identified as 16-year-old Lilianna S. Clark of Vienna. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and tan sweatpants. Officials with the sheriff's office say she was last seen at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Friday, August 23rd, 2024 getting into an unknown vehicle without her cellphone. Maciol says her family has had no contact with her since she left and they are very concerned.

If anyone has seen Lilianna or has any information regarding her whereabouts, you're asked to reach out to the investigators with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 315-765-2226.

In the age of social media there are several missing teen announcements that are released, but in some cases they are not true or hoaxes. Several agencies warn that if you see missing teen announcements originating from neighborhood garage sale pages, they may be scams. Announcements from police agencies, like this one are the ones that are accurate. It is important to stay diligent to avoid being scammed or tricked. It is important that we find the proper way to get the word out about missing teens, as this is an important and serious issue.

