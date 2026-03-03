Police: Chaotic Late-Night Scene After 11 Calls Phoned-In to 911

A 23-year-old Waterville man is facing multiple charges after what began as a reported larceny on Stafford Avenue North in the Village of Waterville turned into a chaotic late-morning scene involving deputies and state police.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a patrol deputy assigned to the Waterville Field Office was sent to the address at 9:01 a.m. on February 23 for a reported theft. After investigating, the deputy determined no larceny had actually occurred.

That might have been the end of it.

But authorities say it wasn’t.

Around 11:26 a.m., Cameron Buell of Waterville allegedly called the Oneida County 911 Center 11 more times to report what officials describe as a false emergency. During those calls, investigators say Buell also threatened physical harm toward a dispatcher.

Deputies, along with New York State Police from Marcy and Morrisville, responded to the scene and again confirmed there was no emergency. While officers were there, Buell allegedly threatened to shoot at law enforcement, then punched a deputy in the head. Authorities say he resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

If you are keeping score at home, that escalated quickly.

Buell was transported to Wynn Hospital for treatment. Following his release on February 27, he was arrested and processed at the Waterville Field Office.

He is charged with third degree falsely reporting an incident, second degree aggravated harassment, second degree harassment, resisting arrest, and second degree obstructing governmental administration.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked COCVAC Ambulance for assisting at the scene.

