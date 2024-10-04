One of the Most Wanted Men in Oneida County Has Finally Been Captured

One of the most wanted men in all of Oneida County has finally been captured after nearly two years evading police.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday the apprehension of 58-year-old Leonard M. Atkins. Atkins is one of ten on the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Top Ten Most Wanted List 2024. According to Sheriff's Office officials Atkins has been on the run since November of 2022. He was wanted on a bench warrant for Felony Aggravated DWI with a Child, or Leandra's Law.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Warrants Unit located and arrested Atkins at 6:12 p.m. at his residence in Whitestown. He was then transported to the Oneida County Law Enforcement Building for arraignment.

Of the Top Ten Most Wanted in Oneida County, four have been captured after the apprehension of Atkins. Six more fugitives are still on the loose. They include:

Robel E. Ventura-Veras - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Kenneth Ashley - Rape, Criminal Sexual Act, Sex Abuse, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Endanger the Welfare of a Child and Harassment. Michael J. Torres - Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Strangulation and Criminal Mischief Marino Medina - Assault in the Second Degree Travis K Yancey - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Eric Cardinale AKA Vincent Cardinale - Unlawful Surveillance

If you are aware of the whereabouts of any of these individuals, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office as soon as possible. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

