One Killed In Route 8 Crash In Bridgewater

One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Bridgewater.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office in investigating the circumstances. At this time, authorities have not released the identify of the person who was killed, but said the deceased was the sole occupant of the one-vehicle crash.

It happened just before 8:15 on Monday night.

More information will be released as it becomes available, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by New York State Police, Bridgewater Fire Department, and Bridgewater Ambulance.

