The Madison County Public Heath Department is reminding pet owners to have their animals up to date on rabies vaccinations after the discovery of another wild animal infected with the viral disease.

Health officials have an upcoming rabies clinic which they are urging local pet owners to take advantage of.

The most recent case was reported in the town of Brookfield, and is the second in the town this year. Other cases have been reported in the towns of Nelson and Lenox.

Officials have not identified the types of animals found to have rabies, but whether it's a skunk, fox, bat or any other type of wild animal, the threat to domesticated pets remains high if they are not vaccinated against the disease.

Rabies spreads saliva and occurs when an unvaccinated animal comes in contact with one that is infected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), humans are at risk of contracting rabies as well, but this type of infection typically occurs from a bite:

People usually get rabies from the bite of a rabid animal. It is also possible, but rare, for people to get rabies from non-bite exposures, which can include scratches, abrasions, or open wounds that are exposed to saliva or other potentially infectious material from a rabid animal. Other types of contact, such as petting a rabid animal or contact with the blood, urine or feces of a rabid animal, are not associated with risk for infection and are not considered to be exposures of concern for rabies.

"We are seeing more rabid animals this year than the last two years combined,” said Environmental Health Director Aaron Lazzara. “The best way to protect yourself is to never approach or pet an animal, wild or domesticated, that you do not know. The best way to protect your pet is to keep their rabies vaccination up-to-date. We never want anyone to have to make a decision to euthanize an unvaccinated family pet that came in contact with a rabid animal.”

The listed rabies clinics below are free to Madison County residents. Pet owners from neighboring counties are welcome, but are limited to four pets per household. A $5 donation per pet is accepted.

The last two pet rabies clinics of the year:

· Monday, August 7, 2023 from 5PM-8PM by appointment

Madison County Highway Garage in Eaton, 6200 Brown Road, Eaton

· Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 4PM-7PM by appointment

Gorman Community Center, 1081 Northside Shopping Center, Oneida

To make an appointment, contact the Madison County Public Health Department at 315-366-2526, or online at https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/440/Rabies-Clinics.

