It's official, the East Coast should brace for another wild hurricane season. What does this mean for New York?

Last year was a fairly active hurricane season, with 18 named storms forming in the Atlantic Basin. Of those named storms, 11 went onto become fully-fledged hurricanes and five became massive storms that ravaged parts of the United States.

Of those five severe storms, four names were retired due to their destruction and strength: Beryl, John, Helene, and Milton.

How Will 2025's Hurricane Season Measure up to 2024's?

The good news is, forecasters believe this year won't be as rough as the previous hurricane season.

Colorado State University released its initial hurricane outlook for the year, saying the season officially starts on June 1st and will last through the end of November.

Between those dates, CSU is expecting 17 named storms to form. Of that number, nine of them will develop into hurricane strength, with four becoming major storms with winds up to 111 miles per hour.

In the official release, the university expressed in a statement:

We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.

CSU says hurricane season won't be as active as last year's due to a cooler tropical Atlantic. Still, it will be a bit more intense than usual.

An average hurricane season sees 14 named storms and half go onto become hurricanes. Of the latter, three become major hurricanes that reach Cat 3 status or higher.

What Does This Mean for New York State?

CSU released probabilities for this year's hurricane season and puts Florida at a 92% chance of being hit by a storm this year. When it comes to the Orange State dealing with a hurricane, the chances drop to 65 percent.

When it comes to New York, those odds decrease significantly.

The Empire State has a 32% chance of being hit by a named storm this year, but the probability of being hit by a hurricane dips to just 12 percent.

CSU also released the odds of New York being hit by a major hurricane, and they were put at a paltry three percent.

This forecast aligns with an earlier projection from WESH in Florida, which is about 85% accurate in their prognosticating.

This year, they anticipate the Gulf area being this year's major hotspot and that the East Coast may likely catch a break.

If this rings true, than that means we might be paying higher gas prices this summer since that area is where our nation's refineries are.

Remember when Harvey and Irma battered the area? So it is possible that we may be in for a rough summer regardless if we get hit by a hurricane or not.

