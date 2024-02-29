OCSD Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Investigator Sahid Karcic, police are looking for 29-year-old Mercedes Lamb of Rome, after she allegedly violated terms and conditions of Drug Court.
Karmic says according to investigators of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit, they are attempting to locate and arrest Lamb. Her last known address is in the City of Rome. Karcic says, Lamb is wanted for violating the terms and conditions of Drug Court.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Mercedes M. Lamb
White Female, 29 years of age
Height: 5”10 / Weight: Approx., 130 pounds
Brown Hair/Hazel Eyes
Warrant/Details
(2) Bench Warrants
Warrant#1: Grand Larceny 3rd - Felony
Warrant #2: Petit Larceny – Misdemeanor
Court: Oneida County Drug Court
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Lamb, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
