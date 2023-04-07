NYS Police Warning Upstate NY Residents to Beware of Scam Calls

NYS Police Warning Upstate NY Residents to Beware of Scam Calls

Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York State Police are warning Upstate NY residents to be cautious when answering the phone as there is an increase in scam calls.

Troopers in the Rochester area are warning residents that calls coming into people's homes and cell phones are claiming to be from State Police and they're asking for money and sensitive information.

NYSP reminds residents that they never solicit money over the telephone. If you receive a telephone call asking for money, hang up and do not give any personal information. SPAM solicitations can also come in the form of text messages and users should not click on links.

Here's advice that New York State Police offers to people in regards to SPAM and SCAM calls, emails and text messages.

  • Scammers create a sense of urgency to prey on victims’ emotions and their love for family members. Pause and think logically.
  • Verify any supposed emergency by calling friends and family before sending money. This is especially important if a potential victim has been warned not to do so by the caller.
  • If the caller purports to be a bail bondsperson, ask where the relative is being held and contact the facility directly.
  • If the caller purports to be a law enforcement officer, get the exact agency name, hang up, and call that department directly.
  • Be suspicious of anyone who calls unexpectedly asking to be sent money.
  • Never send cash through the mail.
  • Never purchase pre-paid debit cards or gift cards for the purpose of transferring money.
  • Develop a secret code or “password” with family members that can be used to verify the identity of family members over the phone.
  • Ask a question that only the real family member would know the answer to, such as “what was the name of your first pet?”
  • Set Facebook and other social media settings to private to limit information available to scammers, such as the names of relatives.
A Message from NYSP

New York State Police are reminding the public that our agency does not solicit money or information by phone. Canandaigua and Rochester area residents are receiving phone calls where the caller states they are a trooper and NYSP are investing you for drug crimes. The caller is then asking for personal information and ultimately money.

