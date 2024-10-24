New York State DMV Reinforces Danger of Buying Cars on Craigslist or Facebook

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is sounding the alarm on the surge in car scams impacting victims on Craigslist, Facebook and other internet platforms.

It's no secret that the internet in 2024 is fraught with predators looking to steal the identity, money or privacy of some of the most vulnerable individuals and families. While there are many benefits to the Internet and social media platforms, you MUST be cautious when doing anything online, especially purchasing valuable items.

The DMV says they, along with several law enforcement agencies, have conducted several recent investigations that revealed a dramatic increase in the sale of stolen vehicles, vehicles with altered identification numbers and forged titles on platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder says,

When someone is purchasing a vehicle through a private sale, they lose the protections that are afforded to them when they buy from an auto dealer, so it is very important that buyers take every precaution they can to make sure they are buying from a reputable seller, Unfortunately, there are many scammers out there waiting to take advantage of someone who needs a low-cost vehicle.

If you want a startling stat, the DMV has announced since October 15th they have recovered 228 stolen vehicles worth $6.35 Million.

The DMV gives the following tips when it comes to shopping for a vehicle outside of a licensed auto dealer.

Make sure the seller has a title in their name with a lien release if applicable. Ask to see identification.

Always make sure the vehicle identification number (VIN) plaque on the vehicle matches the VIN on the title.

Check the VIN online to see if it has been reported stolen.

to see if it has been reported stolen. Check the odometer reading online. It won’t be a precise match but if the mileage goes down on the vehicle compared to the records, that’s a red flag.

online. It won’t be a precise match but if the mileage goes down on the vehicle compared to the records, that’s a red flag. If possible, the purchaser should use a cashier’s check made out to the seller in lieu of cash.

Be wary of individuals claiming to be licensed dealers who do not have a place of business or who are using out-of-state dealer paperwork, an out-of-state dealer plate, or out-of-state registration plate.

Do not utilize a temporary registration certificate or plate unless it is issued by the New York DMV or a licensed DMV facility.

The ultimate advice is to go to a licensed dealer, so you have the added protections afforded to you by New York State. If you feel you have been victimized by a scam like this or see something suspicious, you are encouraged to reach out to law enforcement.

