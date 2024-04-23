NYC Man Living in Utica Going to Prison on Gun and Drug Charges

It's not enough that local police are dealing with local criminals, but they are also dealing with criminal transplants. A man who resides in New York City and was staying in Utica has been arrested, charged and now convicted on gun and drug charges.

Officials with the United States Attorney's Office in the Northern District of New York announced the conviction of 44-year-old Rasheed Mingues pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and weapon charges.

The Northern District of New York's office states, his guilty plea came with the admission that during the time between April and October of 2022 he sold over 100 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of the very deadly drug fentanyl. Furthermore in the month of December 2022 Mingues admitted he was in possession of 700 grams of both fentanyl, 700 grams of meth and over 100 grams of cocaine. His admission included an intent to sell those drugs. He was also in possession of an illegal handgun. He was not permitted to have one due to a prior felony conviction.

These are very serious charges and he has not yet been sentence. Officials say that his sentencing is scheduled to take place on August 23rd, 2024. He is facing some very heavy consequences. There is a minimum 10 year prison sentence with a maximum of life in prison. He is also facing a possible monetary fine of up to $10,000,000.

This case has been investigated by several law enforcement agencies including the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), New York State Police, Utica Police and several others.

The community should be grateful that this dangerous criminal is off the streets and the drugs he was selling have been eliminated from the streets as well.

7 Ways to Spot a Facebook Hoax A recent hoax claimed the Price Chopper Store in Oneida, NY, was closing its doors went viral both online and in the community. The report was debunked by WIBX after speaking directly with a Price Chopper rep.

Hoaxes spread on Facebook because they're designed to elicit a strong reaction, whether it be outrage or pure joy, in hopes of agitating people and stirring up controversy.

Here's how you can stop yourself from falling for the next fake news report. Gallery Credit: Megan

The 35 Poorest Counties in New York State Our friends at 27/7 WallSt have done it again. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the website identified the 35 poorest counties in New York State.

Data included poverty levels, unemployment numbers, overall population, and median household incomes. Can you guess which county came in at #1? Gallery Credit: Megan