Want to Get Abducted by Aliens? It’s Most Likely to Happen in New York: Here’s Why
There have been over 30 UFO sightings so far this year in New York State, which is a lot more than most of the country.
The state has reported 6,105 sighting reports to the National UFO Reporting Center, the 4th highest amount nationwide.
About four in 10 Americans say they believe aliens are visiting our planet, while a whopping 60% believe our government is hiding information about UFOs.
Meanwhile, about 1 in 10 Americans believe aliens are a threat to our national security. These people fear extraterrestrial influence on world leaders, interference in global matters, and incitement of intergalactic war.
It should be noted a "report" from 1993 claims roughly 4 million Americans have been "kidnapped by aliens." While the account is not confirmed, it is a felony to abduct a person. Perhaps those who fear aliens may be on to something?
On that note, there are many Americans who firmly believe they were abducted by aliens, with reports starting in 1961 with the abduction of Betty and Barney Hill in New Hampshire.
While it is likely a fair amount of Americans don't ever want to be sucked into a UFO, there are those who are dying to enjoy the experience and might even travel to increase their chances.
New York Among States Most Likely to Experience Alien Abductions
Lucky for these people, a new report from casino.ca has come up with the list identifying the states where Americans are statistically most likely to encounter aliens.
Ahead of Alien Abduction Day on March 20, the report analyzed over 149,000 UFO sightings from the NUFORC and compared it with social media data to determine the states with the highest likelihood of alien abductions.
New York had some of the best odds, with residents having a 1 in 1,301 chance of being abducted by extraterrestrials. Compared to other states, New York was rated the 5th best alien abduction hotspot.
The report did not, however, reveal where in the state alien abductions are most likely to happen.
For the curious, here are the top 10 states:
- California
- Washington
- Florida
- Oregon
- New York
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Nevada
For those who never want to encounter an alien, the best state to live is North Dakota, which statistically reports the least amount of UFO sightings in America.
