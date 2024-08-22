A new survey is suggesting that New York is overwhelmingly religious, to the point it puts states like Utah and Louisiana to shame.

Religion has become somewhat politicized in recent years, no matter what faith one may be, and that is unfortunate because nearly half of all Americans say religion is very important in their lives.

People turn to their faith for comfort, guidance, community, and strength. Some may also use it for spiritual healing while others are inspired by religion to help those in need.

When one thinks of a state's spiritual sense as a whole, southern states typically get branded as "Bible thumpers" or are classified as part of the "Bible belt." The same cannot be said for the Northeast, which is somewhat viewed as being indifferent to religion.

This stereotype is bolstered by studies that tend to cast New York and its neighbors in that light.

Turns out that stereotype cannot be farther from the truth. A new survey by SmileHub, a nonprofit that tracks multiple American trends and data, updated its list of the country's Most Religious States of 2024.

SmileHub said roughly 40% of American adults prioritize their religion while 68% of adults "consider religion to be either moderately or very important in their lives." Going off these numbers, the nonprofit looked into the states whose residents care about faith the most.

In the end, New York found itself in the top 10. While New England basically wound up on the bottom half of the list, with Maine ranking dead last in 50th place, New York shocked with its standing.

New York Among Top 10 Most Religious States in the Country

Joining Alabama, Virginia, Texas, Tennessee, and North Carolina; the Empire State shocked at the near top of the list. States were ranked using 3 categories: religious interest and places of worship, religious education and careers, and religion-affiliated organizations.

Coming in 10th place, New York was hailed for having the fourth-highest number of religion-affiliated organizations category and finishing in 13th place for religious education and careers.

The Empire State did wind up at the latter half of the religious interest and places of worship category.

Other categories of note; New York ranked third overall for most faith and religious support charities per capita, and first for religion-related careers.

Below are the top 10 "most religious" states of 2024:

Alabama Virginia Texas Tennessee North Carolina South Carolina Indiana Pennsylvania Georgia New York

Meanwhile, here's who made the bottom 10

10. Connecticut

9. Wyoming

8. Rhode Island

7. Delaware

6. Massachusetts

5. Alaska

4. Vermont

3. Nevada

2. New Hampshire

1. Maine

It should be noted that this study isn't hyperfocusing on Christianity, it encompasses all faiths including Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism.

Why do you think New York is one of the most religious states in the country? Let us know by giving us a shout via the station app below.

