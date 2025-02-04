NY Statewide DWI Crackdown Underway Leading up to Big Game Sunday
Law enforcement agencies across the state are already underway on a crackdown against drunk, impaired and distracted driving ahead of Super Bowl 59 this Sunday. It is anticipated that several people will be either attending or hosting a Super Bowl party. The important thing is to make sure you are traveling and hosting safely.
The Governor's office announced the planned statewide crackdown on Monday. The campaign, which runs from Monday, February 3, 2025, through Sunday, February 9, 2025, is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and will include increased patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and enforcement against underage drinking.
“As football fans gather across our state to watch the game on Sunday, I’m directing State Police and local law enforcement to elevate their enforcement action to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of impaired and reckless driving,” Governor Hochul said. “We have no tolerance for anyone endangering themselves or others on the road, and I encourage everyone to take the responsible steps necessary to keep our communities safe.”
During the 2024 Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement officers arrested 262 people for impaired driving and issued 8,388 total tickets. Officials hope this year’s initiative will further curb dangerous driving behaviors.
New York State DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder emphasized the importance of planning ahead. “The easiest path to victory is planning for a safe ride home during Super Bowl celebrations,” he said.
State Police Superintendent Steven G. James outlined the measures being taken, including sobriety checkpoints, DWI enforcement patrols, and efforts to prevent illegal alcohol sales to minors.
Officials urge all New Yorkers to drive sober, designate a responsible driver, and use available safety resources, including the “Have a Plan” mobile app, to ensure a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl weekend.
New York's 5 Most Common Crimes
Gallery Credit: Megan
12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter
Gallery Credit: Megan
The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024
Gallery Credit: Megan