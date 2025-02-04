NY Statewide DWI Crackdown Underway Leading up to Big Game Sunday

Law enforcement agencies across the state are already underway on a crackdown against drunk, impaired and distracted driving ahead of Super Bowl 59 this Sunday. It is anticipated that several people will be either attending or hosting a Super Bowl party. The important thing is to make sure you are traveling and hosting safely.

The Governor's office announced the planned statewide crackdown on Monday. The campaign, which runs from Monday, February 3, 2025, through Sunday, February 9, 2025, is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and will include increased patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and enforcement against underage drinking.

“As football fans gather across our state to watch the game on Sunday, I’m directing State Police and local law enforcement to elevate their enforcement action to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of impaired and reckless driving,” Governor Hochul said. “We have no tolerance for anyone endangering themselves or others on the road, and I encourage everyone to take the responsible steps necessary to keep our communities safe.”

During the 2024 Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement officers arrested 262 people for impaired driving and issued 8,388 total tickets. Officials hope this year’s initiative will further curb dangerous driving behaviors.

New York State DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder emphasized the importance of planning ahead. “The easiest path to victory is planning for a safe ride home during Super Bowl celebrations,” he said.

State Police Superintendent Steven G. James outlined the measures being taken, including sobriety checkpoints, DWI enforcement patrols, and efforts to prevent illegal alcohol sales to minors.

Officials urge all New Yorkers to drive sober, designate a responsible driver, and use available safety resources, including the “Have a Plan” mobile app, to ensure a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl weekend.

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan