Who doesn't love vacationing in a new place that looks like it jumped straight from a story book?

Pretty soon, our social media feeds will be flooded by fall foliage photos.

Some photos will look far superior than others and it might not be due to the handiwork of photoshop or a specialty filter.

Around this time of year, Americans will start going on long weekend retreat to enjoy the scenery and indulge in all things fall.

People visiting from out of state will likely visit some of our state's well known leaf peeping spots, leaving some hidden gems wide open to be discovered.

A new study from TemporaryDumpster.com, which is a pretty awesome name if you ask me, surveyed thousands of experienced travelers to spill their best kept secret vacation spots.

The study found out where are America's lesser-known towns that are just as captivating and photogenic as the country's more famous destinations.

Two New York locations were crowned among the top 5 "most Instagrammable" hidden gem towns that are waiting to be discovered.

Coming in third place was the Finger Lakes town of Aurora. Located alongside Cayuga Lake, travelers raved about its "stunning lakeside views, historic inns, and beautifully preserved 19th-century homes."

The town's scenic waterfront, combined with its elegant architecture, offers a perfect backdrop for capturing the charm of the Finger Lakes region. The peaceful setting and vibrant fall foliage make Aurora especially photogenic in autumn.

While having a third-place finish is a major bragging point for New York, the Empire State also managed to snag a first place finish in the roundup.

Coming in as America's most "Instagrammable" town was Cold Spring, which is located in Putnam County.

The study described Cold Spring as "a charming town known for its historic architecture, scenic river views, and proximity to hiking trails in the Hudson Highlands."

The town’s picturesque streets, with views of the river and surrounding mountains, create a serene and photogenic setting for capturing the beauty of the Hudson Valley.

Here's all the spots that made the top 10:

Cold Spring, NY Micanopy, FL Aurora, NY Apalachicola, FL Creede, FL Port Townsend, WA Paia, HI Red Lodge, MT Concord, MA Nevada City, CA

That said, if you plan on stealing away on a long weekend to enjoy the best of what Mother Nature has to offer this fall, you now know of 2 locations guaranteed to blow your mind and let you leave with some of the most stunning photos that should make your social media followers go green with envy.

Keep scrolling to see other locations close to our area that also offer tremendous autumnal views.

