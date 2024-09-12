While New York and New Jersey argue with Connecticut over who makes the best pizza, Italy - of all places - is weighing in.

Last week, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared his state the "Pizza Capital of the United States" and installed signs saying just that along the New York border.

The signs face incoming New York traffic along the major I-95 and I-84 highways.

After Governor Lamont claimed the signs are there to prove "what makes Connecticut special," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy deadpanned on Twitter, "You're not even the pizza capital of the tri-state area."

While many states argue who has the best pizza in America, one massive authority in the pizza world is weighing in on the matter.

Italy, as in the birthplace of pizza, has joined the discourse.

The country's world-renowned and respected ranking of the world's top 50 pizzerias has put New York in the #1 spot.

50 Top Pizza named Una Pizza Napoletana the best pizzeria in the world for 2024 and was publicly honored at an awards ceremony in Naples, Italy.

The Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant is owned by Anthony Mangieri. Mangieri and his team were in Italy to accept the prestigious award, as a disclaimer on the pizzeria's website suggests.

This is actually the second time this joint was named #1 in the world, with 50 Top Pizza giving them first prize back in 2022.

You can find the restaurant at 175 Orchard Street in New York City.

Two other New York pizza joints made the top 50. Ribalta in New York City was named 19th best overall while Don Antonio, also in NYC, ranked 30th best in the world.

The owner of Don Antonio, Giorgia Caporuscio, was also awarded the Empower Women - Fedegroup Award for inspiring female pizza makers worldwide.

The restaurant has been going strong for over a decade. You can find it at 309 W 50th Street in New York.

In all, this year's world ranking included 29 countries. While Naples, Italy, was the city with the most nods, at 5, New York City had the second-most awards, with 4.

It should be noted the list did not include a single pizza joint from Connecticut - or New Jersey.

And while Governors Lamont and Murphy argue over who has the superior pie, Governor Kathy Hochul was right to sit this one out and let our state's reputation (and many awards) do the talking.

Like this recent ranking of America's best pizza slices that had a lot of good things to say about New York.

