Travelers are raving over the motels in from two picturesque New York towns.

A new, national survey asked the country's most avid vacationers where the best, budget-friendly lodgings are.

While responses ranged from the bucolic villages in California to the paradise-like beach towns in Florida, New York snagged two entries in the top 10.

One of them is from Central New York.

According to the new BadCredit.org survey, Cooperstown has the 9th best motels in America.

Vacationers say the town's ties to baseball history, rich collection of museums, and views of beautiful Otsego lake make it a very special stay.

What allowed Cooperstown to break into the top 10 was its reputation as the best pilgrimage place among baseball fans.

Rumors claim the sport originated in town, while the National Baseball Hall of Fame remains a destination that's welcomed legendary sluggers like Derek Jeter, Ted Williams, Wade Boggs, and Andre Dawson.

Baseball aside, Cooperstown is also famous for its hospitality.

But for those who are looking for a mountainous escape, New York has another top option.

Coming in second place in the prestigious roundup was Lake Placid, a beautiful town tucked away amid the scenic Adirondacks.

Said the survey:

The motels in Lake Placid provide cozy accommodations for visitors exploring the local shops, hiking trails, and Olympic sites.

Lake Placid has also earned recent national honors for having the 13th best lakeside hotel in America.

The Lake Placid Lodge earned top honors for its "exquisitely designed" accommodations, cozy beds, and breathtaking waterfront views.

Also, Lake Placid also emerged as the go-to destination to see rare wildlife.

Read More: The Best Places to See Moose in New York

Other towns known for their best motels include famous digs in Florida, California, and Hawaii.

Below are the top 10 motel towns in America.

Mount Dora, Florida Lake Placid, New York Hilo, Hawaii Hana, Hawaii Apalachicola, Florida DeFuniak Springs, Florida Mendocino, California Solvang, California Cooperstown, New York Georgetown, South Carolina

The list actually named the 150 best motel towns and one other New York location made the cut.

Coming in 15th place was the Hudson River town of Beacon. Travelers said its motels are cozy and are ideally located near hiking trails.

For all you motel fans, we want to know where the best motel is. Tell us using the station app below.

