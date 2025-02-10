Looks like New York isn't catching a break anytime soon from the snow, ice, and freezing rain.

Lake effect snow is back in the forecast with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7pm tonight, February 10. The National Weather Service predicts an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow on top of what the area saw over the weekend.

Areas around the Onondaga and Oswego County border could see even more snowfall of about 7 inches, the NWS said.

This comes after back-to-back systems dumped almost an extra foot of snow in some areas.

The most snowfall came from a fast-moving storm between Saturday night and Sunday morning, which covered the City of Oneida in over 7 inches of snow, while Marcy reported 8 inches of accumulation.

New Hartford received 7.2 inches of snow while both Westmoreland and Rome reported around 6.8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Lake Effect and Synoptic Snow Events on Tap This Week

The majority of Central New York could see up to 6 inches of lake effect snow through Tuesday morning, which could make the morning and evening commutes today and tomorrow treacherous.

Ray Stagich of The Weather Channel previously warned WIBX the Mohawk Valley may see two additional major snow threats this week.

"There could be another 1, maybe 2 feet of snow accumulating through those seven days," Stagich said.

After the winter storm today moves out of the area, another storm is slated to impact the area immediately after, striking Wednesday into Thursday, February 13.

This particular system will bring a wintry mix of rain, snow, and ice before transitioning over to all snow overnight Wednesday.

Estimates call for around 2 inches of snow and ice mixing during that time, which could make road conditions hazardous due to the accumulating ice.

After that system, another weekend storm is expected to slam the region once again.

The National Weather Service anticipates up to 8 inches of snow falling Saturday, February 15, in the Utica area.

"A lot remains to be determined," Stagich said about the possibility of seeing more than a foot of snow, "Track, intensity, [and] temperatures. I think most of [these storms] will bring mainly snow. But if we get any mixing, that will hold down the snow totals."

Polar Vortex Returns Next Week in Central New York

The snow isn't the only thing New Yorkers need to worry about, because arctic air will once again blow into the area next week.

This bout of chilly weather will bring temperatures into the teens and overnight lows below 0 for a few days, Stagich forecasted.

According to the Weather Channel's 10 day forecast, freezing weather will take over next Sunday night, the 16th, and bring the mercury to around 7 degrees overnight in the Utica area.

The current 10-day forecast shows temperatures returning to normal for this time of year by Wednesday, the 19th.

What Is With All These Back-to-Back Storms in New York?

February doesn't seem that much different than January in terms of nonstop snow. However, New York is trapped in a new weather pattern.

Around this time of year, lake effect systems begin tapering off and give way to what's called "synoptic snow," or low-pressure systems that are more widespread, such as nor'easters and blizzards.

Stagich previously noted that the Mohawk Valley would see more quick-moving systems, which can be enhanced by lake-effect snow. The bright side to this, if you choose to look, is that these systems are easier to track than your run-of-the-mill lake effect systems.

Lake effect snow, by itself, is difficult to track because it is entirely dependent on wind direction. Meanwhile, synoptic snow events have an easier trajectory to read, so areas can prepare better for future events of this nature.

That all being said, this remains one of the best years for skiing and snowmobiling. Those who hit the slopes or trails say conditions are still good, and that 2025 could be one of the best years for beginners to give these sports a try.

