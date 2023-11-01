No Surprise. The Rolling Stones New Record Breaks a New Record.

The Rolling Stones, with Mick Jagger now the oldest surviving member at the age of 80, are still making new music and so, yet another world record has been broken by the band.

Because of the release of the band's new album, Hackney Diamonds, The Stones now hold a world record for being the only band to chart a new album in Billboard's Top 200 Top 10 over the span of 7 different decades. The Hackney Diamonds LP actually debuted on the Billboard charts at #3. The band also holds the record for the band with the most Top 10 albums of all-time, now at 38.

They also hold several other milestone records.

According to Wikipedia, The Stones have released 32 studio albums, 13 live albums, 28 compilation albums, 3 extended plays, 122 singles, 31 box sets, 51 video albums, 2 video box sets and 77 music videos. Throughout their career, they have sold over 200 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Billboard ranked them as the 2nd Greatest artist of all time (behind The Beatles). The Rolling Stones have also scored 9 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, and 8 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, they have sold 66.5 million albums in the US, making them the 16th best-selling group in history.

The Rolling Stones hold the Guinness World Record for being the world's wealthiest band, with an estimated value of more than $313 million. They hold the record for the world's most successful tour, A Bigger Bang Tour, which earned the aging rockers more than $437 million. They also hold the record for the largest audience during a music tour - the Voodoo Lounge Tour, which accomplished nearly 6 million fans who made it through the turnstiles between August 1, 1994 and August 1, 1995.

There are plenty more records held by The Rolling Stones, and even an unofficial one - serving as the longest band to actually stay together and continuously perform. Jagger is now the oldest, but Keith Richards is just behind at 79; and Ronnie Wood is the youngest at 76. Charlie Watts would have been 82, had he not passed away in 2021 at the age of 80. By the way, Jagger and Richards are the only two original members of the band, but it's hard to not give original status to Ronnie Wood considering he joined the band nearly 49 years ago in 1975.

If you get the chance to listen to the Stones new album including the new single Angry, it's worth a spin (even though you'll probably be listening to the digital version which doesn't technically spin). The music is classic Rolling Stones and is already doing well on the Adult Pop and Adult Rock charts. And oh yes remember...the album is debuted at #3.

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli