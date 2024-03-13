NHPD: Felony Arrest After Police Find Stolen Credit Cards
Police in New Hartford arrested a Utica man after they say he was found with several stolen credit cards.
42-year-old Jammaine Cole was charged by police with several felony charges, according to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine.
Police say, Cole allegedly had stolen a victim’s purse from a local establishment in the town of New Hartford and then used the victim’s credit cards unlawfully at four Smoke Shops throughout Utica and the Town of New Hartford.
Fontaine says that Cole was charged with (1) count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E-Felony, for the possession of the stolen credit card, (4) counts of Identity Theft in the Second Degree a class E- Felony, (4) counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a class E-Felony and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Cole was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in the Town of New Hartford Criminal Court at a later date.
The investigation was conducted by the New Hartford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, said Fontaine.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
If you have any additional information about Cole, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
