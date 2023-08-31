More and more New Yorkers claim they've seen a UFO. So far this year, there's been 80 new reports. What will the rest of 2023 bring?

The Empire State has always seemed like a hotspot for alien activity. We had that infamous incident in 1974 when John Lennon reported seeing a bright alien craft hovering over his Manhattan penthouse.

He recounted the bizarre experience a year later through his song "Nobody Told Me."

Then, nearly a decade later, New York had another paranormal incident with the Hudson Valley Sightings of 1983.

The high strangeness has persisted through the decades, with 2023 recording some of the craziest incidents yet.

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center . There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.

Demand is rising for Government to Investigate Alien Spacecrafts

David Grusch, a former Pentagon official who investigated UAPs, recently testified under oath to the House Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee that aliens do exist. He also testified to the bipartisan group of lawmakers that he has knowledge of a secret government program that recovers and reverse engineers crashed alien spacecrafts.

House Hearing Examines The National Security Implications Of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena

He claimed his testimony was "based on information I've been given by individuals with a long-standing track record of legitimacy and service to this country, many of whom have shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony to myself and many various colleagues."

Grusch also claimed the government has known about extraterrestrial life as early as the 1930s. The Pentagon has denied those claims.

Additionally, most of the documents presented during Grusch's testimony were classified, meaning we will likely never see them until a president waves his or her magic wand and changes that.

But are we really alone in the universe? You speak to any mathematician, they'll tell you that's statistically impossible. Basically, space is infinite, which means an infinite amount of solar systems exist. Based on the math alone, there has to be other systems that host a planet (or planets) that are capable of sustaining life just like earth.

The real question is, how many solar systems host intelligent life? Which leads us to question if humans are most intelligent species in the entire universe.

While we wait to receive official confirmation that aliens exist to answer these probabilities, New Yorkers will continue to hear all about the strange things neighbors saw whirling around the night skies

