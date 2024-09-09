New York’s 2025 Boating Law: The Mandatory Requirement You Can’t Skip

Boating and watercraft safety is a top priority for the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies. Starting next year there will be a new law in effect that impacts those who like to operate vessels on open waters.

The Oneida County Sheriff's is reminding people about this new law and where you can take your upcoming boating safety courses in the county. According to the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation,

A safe day on the water is a fun day on the water! To help ensure our waterways remain safe and enjoyable, New York State will require all motorized boaters to take a safe boating course and earn their safe boating certificate by 2025.

The New York State Boater's Safety Course will be required for all types of vessels including party barges, jet-skis and other motorized watercraft. What will this course entail?

The New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation says,

The NYS Safe Boating Course will provide the student a basic understanding of the safe operation of boats and personal watercraft. It is a formal 8 hour class with topics like navigation, seamanship, Rules of the Road, Boats and Motors, Safe Loading, Fueling, etc. This course meets the New York State requirements for adult boating safety certification and PWC Operation. The course is designed as a comprehensive boating course teaching the fundamentals of safe boat operations. All instructors are NYS Certified and are members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit.

Upcoming classes in Oneida County include:

Sylvan Beach Fire Department - 908 Main Street, Sylvan Beach , NY 13157 on Saturday, October 12th, 2024 Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department - 101 Station Road, Westmoreland , NY 13490 on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 Lake Delta Fire Department - 8508 Elmer Hill Road,

Rome , NY 13440 on Saturday, November 9th, 2024

These late fall and early winter classes will give you something to look forward to as you prepare to get back out on the water next spring and summer. You want to be prepared when it comes time to fire up those jet-skis and rip across those beautiful lakes.

