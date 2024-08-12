If all you see is doom and gloom about life in New York, you really should take a closer look at your marriage.

The Empire State seems to have a problem in the "happy couples" category. Two recent studies have come out about relationships on a national scale and were very critical of our state.

Then again, people have to make over $130,000 just to be "happy" in New York, which could explain why so many married couples seem to be struggling.

fizkes from Getty Images fizkes from Getty Images loading...

Let's start with Study #1: Experts at QR Code Generator wanted to know which U.S. state had the most toxic couples. Researchers looked into the areas that Googled "divorce lawyer" and "couples therapy" the most and said New York had the second-biggest problem.

New Jersey came in first place, if you want to know.

Residents of the Empire State Googled "divorce lawyer near me" approximately 161.37 times per 100,000 residents. In New York, “divorce lawyer near me” was searched 9,583 times, while “how much does a divorce cost?” has 500 searches.

CalypsoArt from Getty Images CalypsoArt from Getty Images loading...

Another study by family law attorneys Melone Hatley, P.C. found that New York's divorce rates are going up. Experts there used CDC data to determine the states that had the best change in divorce rates between 2012 and 2022.

Even though on a national scale, divorce rates are on the decline, New York is seeing an increase. The CDC found the divorce rate in 2020 was 1.8 percent, but in 2022 it was 2.3%, which is an increase of 27.7 percent.

I

Photo Credit: David McNew, Getty Images Photo Credit: David McNew, Getty Images loading...

It's no wonder New York leads America as that state that prioritizes prenups most. Orange County divorce law firm Sarieh Law Offices discovered couples here are most set on having a written contract outlining financial responsibilities and protecting assets.

The state averaged 87.01 searches per 100,000 residents each month, which is 36% higher than the national average of 64.08 searches per 100,000 people.

Are wedding bells ringing in your immediate future and your driver's license says you're a resident of New York? You may want to rethink those nuptials... or home state.

Get our free mobile app

When Did Central New York See First Frost of the Year? Like it or not, fall officially begins on September 22. While we have ways to go before feeling the chilly embrace of crisp, autumnal weather, the Old Farmer's Almanac issued its predictions of when CNY could see the first frost of 2024.

With a colder and snowier winter possibly in the forecast, we might see frost on the ground a little earlier than before. Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024 Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com Gallery Credit: Megan