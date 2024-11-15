New York State Police Searching for Owner of Deceased Dog Found on the Side of the Road

New York State Police are desperately trying to find the owner of a dog that was found deceased on the side of the roadway.

One of the scariest experiences for any pet owner is when a beloved furry friend gets loose and runs off. Usually, they have a way of finding their way home or they are quickly found and wrangled in. Sometimes, that is unfortunately not the case. In this latest instance, the ending is not good for the dog or the owner who presumably loved it.

There are very few details being released regarding the circumstances surrounding the death or discovery of the dog, however it is tragic nonetheless. State Police officials say a passerby discovered the male, all-black lab mix laying in the shoulder of Jerusalem Road in the Town of Litchfield back on October 29th, 2024.

When it was discovered, police say the dog was wearing a dark blue colored collar with a matching leash. In an effort to give closure to a possible owner who may be missing the dog, they want to inform them of this horrible discovery.

There is no information from police as to cause of death, what may have led to the death or if there is any neglect or foul play expected. Based on the desire to inform and notify the owner, it would appear this may just be a terrible accident. Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at Troop D Headquarters (315)-366-6000 and refer to case #NY2400833906.

