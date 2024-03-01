A new study claims women have it way easier if they live in the Empire State.

March is Women's History Month

Rallies Across U.S. Protest New Restrictive Abortion Laws (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) loading...

A new national survey compared how women are treated across America and ranked states from best to worst in how they're treated.

The survey noted that America has some catching up to do with the rest of the developed world in terms of being women-friendly -- the nation ranked 43rd best. While 51 percent of the American population is female, only 25 percent of the Senate and 29 percent of the House is made up of women. Women also make up more than two-thirds of minimum wage workers in the United States.

When it comes to the states where women have more equality, New York fared surprisingly well.

Get our free mobile app

Gender equality in the Empire State

Canva Canva loading...

A new survey from WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine where women are most equal.

The study looked into the differences between men and women using 17 key metrics, such as wages and education, to finalize its list. Data also included median earnings for female workers to women’s health care to the female homicide rate.

In all, New York placed in the top 10 and finished in seventh place overall.

New York's strongest category was in health care and safety of women, which was third best nationwide. The Empire State also ranked 10th best in the economic and social well-being of its women.

Delving further into the data, the Empire State had the fourth-highest median earnings for female workers. The same could technically be said for the minimum wage workers gap, with New York having the sixth smallest gender gap.

It also had the fifth-lowest female homicide rate in America. The state also had one of the smallest educational attainment gaps among advanced degree holders.

There was also no gender gap in the unemployment rate, meaning both men and women were equally disadvantaged.

Other findings

While the state did have some areas in need of improvement, overall New York had some of the smallest gender gaps in across all categories. A previous WalletHub survey that looked into equality found New York was ranked 8th best overall.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

For example, it boasted having the eighth smallest gap when it came to hours worked between men and women - and the 11th smallest gender gap when it came to gender representation in politics.

But not everything was sunshine and good times. In fact, male executives far outnumbered female execs in New York, with the state coming in dead last in the executive positions gap race.

Read More: This Tax Rate in New York Is Among the Most Expensive in America

Overall, the Empire State had the 21st best workplace environment for women out of all 50 states. It also secured the same placing when it came to the earnings gap between male and female workers.

Why do we need Women's History Month?

Women's History Month was established in 1995 to celebrate what women have contributed to America and to honor the achievements of women throughout American history.

Women_voter_outreach loading...

Women were also considered second-class citizens and were denied simple freedoms such as voting and owning a credit card.

August 26, celebrates the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The amendment, which was adopted in 1920, prohibits states on a federal level from denying the right to vote on the basis of sex.

December marked the 100th anniversary since the first version of the ERA was introduced in Congress. The Equal Rights Amendment, which is still being debated on Capitol Hill. The proposed amendment would guarantee equal legal rights for all Americans, regardless of sex.

Read More: 2 Cities in Upstate New York Named Loneliest in the Country

Supporters say the bill would aim to end legal discrimination based on sex when it came to employment, property, divorce and other matters. However, opponents say ratification would actually strip women of protections like alimony, make it harder for them to gain custody of their children during divorce, and cause them to be drafted into the military.

While there has been renewed interest in the ERA, it has yet to be adopted. Maybe pushing it through would elevate our standing among international, gender equality watchdogs

In all, out of 146 countries, the United States has been rated the 43rd best for gender equality this year. That's a significant slide than last year, when America had claimed 27th place in the Global Gender Report.

Conversely, Iceland took the title for being the most gender-equal country for the 14th year in a row.

The international ranking was based on gender gaps across four key metrics: political leadership, health, education and work.

So, while the United States is not the best place in the world for women, they can move to New York and enjoy slightly better conditions than most of the country.

Get our free mobile app

Tour Seneca Falls - Birthplace of Women's Rights In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention , the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

NY landmarks To Be Lit-Up Purple And Gold In Honor Of Women's Equality Day