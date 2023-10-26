New York Apparently Has the Smallest Hiring Struggle in America

Finally, a good reason for New York to come dead last in a national roundup!

An interesting new survey from WalletHub claims that amid a nationwide shortage of workers, New York State is actually doing pretty well for itself.

National Hiring Struggle

WalletHub released a new survey looking into the states that are struggling the most in hiring.

They explained:

National labor force participation rates are nearing pre-pandemic levels, reaching 62.8% in September 2023. That puts us at just 0.5% below where we were at the end of 2019. Unemployment rates are lower than they were at the height of the pandemic as well, remaining between 3.4 - 3.8% so far this year. Plus, employees are less inclined to leave their employers now than last year, allowing companies to focus on filling new positions rather than simply backfilling them from employee turnover.

The watchdog compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Overall, New York doesn't seem to be struggling with any of the issues plaguing the other states. In fact, workers here encounter the least obstacles when trying to secure new employment.

New York By the Numbers

New York's latest job openings rate for the month of September was 4.8 percent, which is significantly less than first place Alaska, with an opening rate of 10.6 percent for September.

When looking at the Empire State's job openings rate for the past 12 months, the rate was even less - at 4.6 percent. To compare, Alaska's was 8.13 percent

Check out the interactive map to see how the rest of the nation fared:

The news comes as the The New York State Department of Labor announced the Utica/Rome area continued adding new jobs across multiple sectors.

During the 12-month period ending September 2023, the non-farm job count in the area increased by 200, or 0.2%, to 121,500 workers. Private sector employment also grew by adding 400 jobs, or 0.4%, to a new number of 92,600 employees.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

However, there were several sectors that lost jobs over the year: trade, transportation, and utilities, manufacturing, government, mining, logging, and construction.

In all, New York's overall job growth is outpacing the rest of the continental United States. A recent survey from WalletHub found the Empire State is one of the states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most.

In all, NY placed 13th in the roundup of all 50 states and the District of Columbia - outpacing nearby Connecticut (25th), Pennsylvania (39th), New Jersey (41st) and Massachusetts (45th).

Pretty uplifting news to share ahead of the holiday shopping season!

Get our free mobile app