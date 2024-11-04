Say goodbye to wind chill and freeze warnings.

The National Weather Service announced it is revamping how it informs people of impending cold weather ahead of the winter season.

That means several notifications we've become accustomed to are now a thing of the past.

The reason why is that the NWS wants to simplify their alert notifications even more so they are easier to understand.

Previously, the NWS would issue wind chill advisories, watches, and warnings when outdoor conditions were deemed hazardous and potentially life-threatening.

Those alerts, as well as notifications for hard freeze watches and warnings, will be consolidated into two categories.

Wind chill alerts will now be included in the Extreme Cold Watch and Warning system, as well as future Cold Weather Advisories.

"These changes seek to clarify that cold can be dangerous with or without wind, addressing a common misconception that extreme cold is only tied to colder temperatures when there is wind," the NWS said in a press release.

Dangerously cold weather can accompany or follow wintry precipitation, and the cold messaging can be overshadowed by the wintry precipitation.

Meanwhile, hard freeze alerts are now a part of the Freeze Watch/Warning system.

While some may have found these alerts useful, the NWS said they received feedback that people had found them confusing.

This isn't the first time the NWS has done away or consolidated alert notifications for clarity.

Remember when the NWS would issue advisories for blowing snow, sleet, and freezing rain? All three are now part of the "Winter Weather Advisory" category.

The agency says all these changes will help streamline forecasts by simplifying messaging while emphasizing pending cold weather that may be dangerous or life threatening.

Temperature criteria will remain the same for New Yorkers, but the idea is that these new alerts will help residents better differentiate between "cold" and "extreme cold" weather.

What NOAA Says Winter 2024-2025 Will Be Like

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its official winter outlook for the upcoming season.

They predict temperatures in New York will be slightly above normal, with a probability of around 33 to 40 percent.

Meanwhile, Central New York will have equal chances of having above or below average precipitation this year. Western New York has it a bit different and is predicted to have above-average seasonal precipitation.

The good news is, New York is also looking good in their updated "drought outlook."

The entirety of New York State is predicted to not enter drought conditions this winter.

What kind of weather are you hoping we see this winter?

