New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Oneida County

There was a time in Central New York that there were barely a handful of Mexican Restaurants. Now, there seem to be more and more popping up every day. That is not a bad thing!

Most people know the classics like Rio Grande Tex Mex in Washington Mills and Pedro's Kitchen in New Hartford. Lately we have seen the addition of Taqueria Los Amigos in the Big Apple Plaza, Cantina Catrin in Yorkville and of course we have another classic with El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant in Rome.

Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash loading...

We can now add another option for delicious cantina cuisine with the announcement of El Senor Tequila Grill & Bar coming soon to the New Hartford Shopping Center. One thing we hope this new Mexican restaurant will have is their liquor license. Some of the others upon opening didn't even have the ability to serve a classic margarita, or any kind for that matter. With a name like El Senor Tequila Grill & BAR, you would hope they will offer that.

For those who may complain about "another Mexican restaurant coming to town???" Bite your tongue. Competition is good and in most humble opinions you can never have too many options for Mexican food. The more the merrier. You can't just always default to Chipotle and expect to be satisfied. There is no word yet on when this new establishment will open their doors, but let's hope it's soon.

Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash loading...

There are a few things that make or break a Mexican joint. You have to have quality chips and salsa and for all those boozers out there a good margarita. We shall soon get the answer to how good those items and the full menu will be. El Senor Tequila Grill & Bar will be located in the New Hartford Shopping Center near M&T Bank as you enter from Campion Road.

12 Restaurants In Upstate New York That Serve The Best Tacos Tacos have been in America since 1905. Where can you find the best tacos in Upstate New York?

We decided to ask ChatGPT where to find the top taco restaurants in Upstate New York.

Here's a list of 12 restaurants that ChatGPT has recommended: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Franco’s Westmoreland Is Now For Sale Franco’s Westmoreland is now newly listed for sale . Located at 7295 West Main Street, this business is fully equipped and primed for immediate operation. It could make an ideal venture for you to dive into the local restaurant scene or for a seasoned pizzeria owner looking to expand their empire. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler