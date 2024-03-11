New Hartford’s Policelli Helps Cougars Advance, 1 Win from NCAA D1 Tourney

New Hartford's Frankie Policelli scored 10 points to help his Charleston Cougars advance to the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) championship game in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night. The 61-56 win over rival Towson places the Cougars one game away from an automatic berth into the upcoming NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament beginning next week.

Charleston will face either Policelli's former team Stony Brook, or Hofstra in the CAA Championship game Tuesday night on CBS Sports Net.

Charleston trailed Towson in Monday's game until the clock ticked down to under 2-minutes left in the game, when the Cougars started clicking offensively, and shutting down Towson defensively.

Policelli finished the game with 10 points, 5 rebounds and an assist. Policelli joined the Charleston program this season, after spending four seasons at Stony Brook on Long Island.

Policelli, who wears No. 1 for the Cougars, is a 6' 9" senior Forward from New Hartford who averaged about 10 points a game this season for Charleston. Policelli is the son of Utica attorney, Frank Policelli.

Here are some stats on Policelli, according to Charleston.

Had a career game in win over Drexel with 22 points and six made three-pointers.

Season-high 16 rebounds vs. North Carolina A&T

Shot 50% from the field for 16 points vs. Monmouth

Scored his 1,000th career point in win over The Citadel

Posted seven points with four rebounds in win over Rhode Island

Had identical performances at the Field of 68 Tip-Off with seven points and six rebounds vs. both Liberty and FAU.

Contributed 16 points going 4-for-7 from three in win over Kent State.

17 points and five three-pointers in win over Coastal Carolina at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, including three-straight that helped the Cougars pull ahead in the final minutes of play.

Posted 15 points and 8 rebounds in his Cougar debut vs. Iona

Policelli stats from Stony Brook

Started all 33 contests for the Seawolves

Finished the season averaging a career-best 13.7 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game

Ended the season ranked sixth in the NCAA for defensive rebounds per game (7.82)

Led the CAA in rebounds per game and ranked within the top five for free throw percentage (.802)

Totaled 15 double-doubles, ranking third in program history for single-season double-doubles

His 16 career double-doubles place him tied for third with Akwasi Yeboah in program history for career double-doubles

Posted single-game career-bests in points (34), field goals made (11), three-pointers made (6), free throws made (12), rebounds (19), and assists (6)

Registered career-highs in field goals (151), field goal percentage (.422), three-pointers made (64), three-point percentage (.368), free throws (85), rebounds (310), and assists (59)

Sits seventh in program history for single-season rebounds and tied for eighth with Jameel Warney (19, vs Florida Atlantic on 11/23/13) in single-game rebounds.

