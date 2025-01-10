New Hartford Police Investigate Serious Bus-Pedestrian Crash

New Hartford Police are still trying to get to the bottom of an accident involving a bus and a person riding a bicycle on Oxford Road. The incident has sent one person to the hospital with very serious injuries.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., New Hartford Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene near Sherrill Lane after receiving reports of a bicyclist struck by a bus. Upon arrival, responders found that a southbound Centro bus had collided with a bicyclist, who was also traveling southbound on Oxford.

The cyclist, who has since been identified as 67-year-old Jianhua Dong of New Hartford, sustained multiple serious injuries and was rushed by Edwards Ambulance to Wynn Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Centro bus has been identified as 43-year-old Esmir Bajrektarevic of Utica. Bajrektarevic was uninjured and no passengers on the bus reported any injuries.

Following the collision, traffic was rerouted as police investigators processed the scene. Authorities have not filed any charges at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

The New Hartford Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 315-724-7111 to provide information that could assist with the investigation. Police are looking for any information that would help including any possible Ring Doorbell camera footage or other home security camera footage.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available and best wishes should be sent out to Dong's family as they are dealing with this difficult time.

