New Hartford Police: Car Smashes Into Truck, Results in DWI Arrest

Police in New Hartford say they arrested a Utica woman on charges of Driving While Intoxicated after she allegedly crashed into a pickup truck.

Police say, 40-year-old Mary Roser of Utica was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and was then transported to The New Hartford Police Department where she was processed and released on traffic tickets for VTL 1192(3), 1192(2) and 1128(a).

Police say the charges stem from a two-vehicle collision on Merritt Place Sunday afternoon after the Roser vehicle ran into the pickup truck, according to police. NHPD says the accident resulted in an arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.

Police say, at approximately 6:30pm Sunday evening, New Hartford Police responded to a report of a property damage motor vehicle accident on Merritt Place in The Town of New Hartford. Upon arrival police found two heavily damaged vehicles.

Further investigation at the scene revealed that a 2018 Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on Merritt Place struck a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado Pick Up Truck that was parked on Merritt Place. The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles. Ultimately the operator of the Ford Explorer, was charged with DWI.

The charges will be answered in The Town of New Hartford Court at a later date. Both vehicles were towed from the scene do to the extent of their damage.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



9 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 8/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.