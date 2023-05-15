A town of New Hartford man is charged with third-degree rape following an investigation by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

Officials say that investigation began last Friday following a complaint regarding an adult having sexual contact with a underage girl. Officials have now arrested 49-year-old Joseph Steele. Investigators say the complaint involved a 16-year-old victim and what was reported as sexual contact.

The victim has been offered counseling services through the advocacy center and an order of protect was issued on her behalf.

Steele has been arraigned on the charges is being held $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

