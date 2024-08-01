“Disgusting” Racist Incident Reported at Central New York KFC

Local police are demanding answers after someone rearranged the letters on a Kentucky Fried Chicken sign into a "reprehensible" racial slur.

Those driving by the KFC along the Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford were met with an alarming sight.

Instead of seeing an advertisement for the franchise selling their 10 piece "saucy nuggets" for $5.99, the letters spelled something very different. You can use your imagination to figure out what the sign actually said.

KFC To Stop Using Trans Fats Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

New Hartford Police are not taking this incident lightly and are actively working on identifying those responsible. Authorities have already canvassed the area and are actively reviewing security footage to identify the person or persons who rearranged the sign.

Even if those involved think it was just a prank, New Hartford Police Chief Ronald Fontaine vehemently disagrees. He called the incident a "completely reprehensible and disgusting act."

Those managing the KFC reportedly noticed the altered sign around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Once police have secured all surveillance video taken at the scene, footage of the suspect or suspects will be released to the public in hopes of identifying them.

Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM loading...

Those who may have information already about those behind the racist incident are asked to call New Hartford police at 315-733-6666. An anonymous tip can also be provided to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers via their website or by calling 1-866-730-8477.

In the meantime, the sign has since been corrected and the racial slur is no longer displayed.

