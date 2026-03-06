North Brookfield Man Charged in New Hartford Bank Robbery

A North Brookfield man has been arrested following a robbery Wednesday morning at NBT Bank on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford.

Police say 45-year-old Shane Stevens of North Brookfield, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after investigators identified him as the suspect in the case.

New Hartford Police were first called to the bank at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, after a 911 report of a robbery in progress. Officers arriving at the scene learned the suspect had already fled the area in a vehicle.

Inside the bank, police began collecting evidence and speaking with employees and witnesses. According to investigators, the man entered the bank and handed a teller a note claiming he was armed with a gun and demanding money. Authorities say the suspect left the bank with several thousand dollars in cash.

READ MORE: Distinct Tattoos on Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division continued working the case through the morning and early afternoon. As the investigation developed, detectives identified Stevens as the suspect.

At roughly the same time, Utica Police were called to a business on Schuyler Street in Utica after information indicated Stevens might be there. New Hartford officers responded to the location and, with assistance from Utica Police, Stevens was taken into custody without incident.

Stevens has been charged with one count of third-degree robbery, a felony under New York State law.

Following his arrest, he was processed at the New Hartford Police Department and transported to the Oneida County Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery. The investigation remains ongoing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Grand Opening of Utica's Harbor Point (Photo Gallery) After years of planning, Utica's Harbor Point has finally opened in North Utica. A grand opening was held on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler