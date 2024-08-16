CNY Cheese Trail Just Added Several Big Names to Its Lineup

If you have a favorite local cheese, chances are its maker is a bonafide member of the Central New York Cheese Trail.

A new, but necessary trend has been taking over New York - food and drink trails. Who doesn't enjoy the idea of using a map that highlights the best places to stock up on items like wine, pizza, ice cream, and more?

VMonte13 from Pixabay VMonte13 from Pixabay loading...

These trails are fantastic as they are important because they boost the local economy by bringing outsiders who otherwise might have missed these small businesses to do some serious spending.

When I visited Vermont a year ago, I was taken by the idea of their own cheese trail. I remember marking the stores that sounded the most interesting and, next thing I knew, I had a cooler full of curds, bries, goat cheeses, bleus, manchegos, cheddars and more.

Central New York is a hotbed of awesome cheeses and Oneida County Tourism realized it's about time to put some of these stores on a map of their own. This initiative not only highlights local businesses, but it also celebrates CNY's cheese making legacy.

What's lovely about this Cheese Trail is that anyone can feasibly do the whole thing over a weekend. Pit stops include Artisanal Cheese in Utica, Adirondack Cheese Company in Barneveld, Kriemhild Dairy Farm in Hamilton, Collins Farm and Creamery in Rome, and Jones Family Farm in Herkimer.

Fly Creek Cider Mill via Facebook Fly Creek Cider Mill via Facebook loading...

Oneida County Tourism is now growing the list by adding brand new members to the fray, the first being Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard. While this joint is celebrated for its cider and wine, this historic mill also makes some incredible cheeses.

While you nosh on their delicious "summer cheese", you can read up on how this famous treat came to be back in 1865. You can also stock up on the necessary ingredients to make Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard's famous macaroni 'n' cheese.

Read More: Popular CNY Ice Cream Store Reopens after Massive Storm Damage

Second up is North Star Orchards in Westmoreland, where you can also load up on their famous whoopie pies, all you can pick blueberries, and their famous cheeses. Over the weekend, I picked up their mozzarella and I can tell you that is something special.

And, finally, new to the pamphlet this year is the Milk Producers Co-Op in Oneida, located on High Bridge Road.

WIBX/TSM WIBX/TSM loading...

The current CNY Cheese Trail is 13 stops strong and, as an added incentive to travel it, those who visit at least 9 of the shops will get hooked up with a free insulated tote bag.

It is likely more members will join in the future, so we ask you this: Who else should be an esteemed member of this tasty tribe?

Here's some contenders below:

14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course).

What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.

Here are 14 of the best gourmet cheese shops in Upstate New York.

We hope you will visit them and when you do, don't forget to ...."say cheese!" Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Get our free mobile app

15 Utica and Rome Area Restaurants To Find Mac N Cheese At Gallery Credit: Kaylin