Nano Tech Jobs A Plenty in Marcy Now – But, Are More Coming?

There are more than 70 Nano Technology jobs listed at the Marcy NanoCenter at the SUNY POLY campus in Marcy right now. Is it possible that more jobs might be on the away.

At the end of last week, The Genesis Group sent out an invitation to join New York State "for an exciting announcement" on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Marcy NanoCenter Parcel #2. Parcel #2 is the plot of space available at the Marcy campus that has been aggressively marketed over the last year by Mohawk Valley Edge and the Marcy Nano Center.

Marcy Nanocenter is subdivided to serve multiple electronics/high-tech industry companies. Balance of site capable of supporting an additional 1 million SF of cleanroom space and additional support facilities. No other greenfield campus in the world boasts the ideal site characteristics, infrastructure, workforce, transportation assets, and lifestyle as the Marcy Nanocenter.

SITE DETAILS / SPECS

•Marcy Nanocenter (MNC) is a 434-acre greenfield campus, offering completed and over built infrastructure and is considered permit-ready for the semiconductor industry

•Balance of Marcy Site has over available 127-acres that can support two to four production facilities, office, and all required supporting buildings, stormwater, effective transportation areas

•Located in a U.S. Foreign Trade Zone and part of the SUNY Polytechnic Utica campus in Marcy, New York

WIBX has reached out to local officials for additional information on the announcement which originated from the New York State Department of Labor, but like in previous announcements, no preliminary information is available. Previously, local officials say landing an agreement for Parcel #2 at the Marcy NanoCenter would be a significant boost to the area's economy.

Among the job openings on Indeed.com at the Marcy campus include openings at Wolfspeed, Danfoss, Canon USA, and Insight Global which is looking for a Construction Manager position which pays $65 to $75 per hour.

