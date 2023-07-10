Multiple records shattered at this year’s Boilermaker

History was made during Sunday's Boilermaker when multiple races set new all-time records.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) loading...

Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia the men's solo record during Sunday's 15k Boilermaker race. He actually set the record last year when he ran the 9.32-mile trek in a whopping 42 minutes and 38 seconds.

This year, Yimer sliced a jaw-dropping 32 seconds off his best personal time when he broke the tape at 42 minutes and six seconds.

He is now the fourth man in Boilermaker history to enjoy back-to-back wins.

It also should be noted that the next three male finishers also broke the record Yimer set in 2022.

History was also made during the women's 15k Boilermaker race.

Jesca Chelangat of Kenya came in first place on Sunday's race, crossing the finish line at 47 minutes and 33 seconds -- breaking the the previous record-holder's time by an astonishing 24 seconds.

Edna Kiplagat, also from Kenya, had set a new record in 2010 with a time of 47 minutes and 57 seconds.

Why did this happen?

The weather is believed to have played a major role in this history-making Boilermaker. Runners were able to enjoy cooler temperatures, cloud cover, lower humidity, and even a dusting of drizzle.

The weather conditions created a perfect storm for runners because the mild conditions didn't sap their energy as much as a hot, sunny and humid day would have.

people running marathon Photo Credit - warrengoldswain/Thinkstock loading...

Jessie Cardin, who finished in ninth place during the 15k women's race, told WIBX she was very happy with this year's weather conditions. The milder conditions made the race easier and more comfortable.

Cardin finished the race in 49 minutes and 45 seconds, running an overall average pace of five minutes and 21 seconds.

While some may salute the weather, others believe a slight change in the race course may have affected overall times. This marked a third time in Boilermaker history that runners raced on an alternative track.

Ongoing road construction around mile 8 altered the race course and deviated runners down Caroline Street and onto Kellogg Avenue before they could sprint the final stretch down Whitesboro Street.

Other results

Winning the Boilermaker 15K Wheelchair Road Race was Joshua Cassidy in the men's division and Jenna Fesemyer in the women's division.

Cassidy, who hails from Canada, finished the race in 33 minutes and 10 seconds while Illinois-native Fesemyer's winning time was 40 minutes and 32 seconds.

No records were set this year in either race. The altered course could have contributed to that since it challenged racers with more turns and inclines.

Road work ahead sign against asphalt road Photo Credit - KaraGrubis/Thinkstock loading...

On the 5k front, New Hartford-native Casey Malloy, who's 19, was first to cross the finish line with a time of 15 minutes and 56 seconds.

New Jersey runner Ashley Rathbun finished first in the women's division. Her finish time was clocked at twenty minutes and 20 seconds.

Will more history be made next year?

While the Boilermaker team is already mapping out plans on how to make next year's race bigger than Sunday's, a date has already been set for when racers will next line up at the start line.

The next Boilermaker race is currently scheduled for Sunday, July 14, 2024.

What changes and history will be made in 2024? We'll just have to find out together!

Get our free mobile app