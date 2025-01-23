Those hoping to see a moose in the wild don't have to travel out of New York.

Seeing a moose has always been a dream of mine. When visiting New Hampshire with my sister, we took several detours on roads with "moose crossing" signs in hopes of finally spotting one.

Unfortunately, luck was not on our side and we have yet to see one of these massive creatures in the flesh.

For the longest time, I thought the only way to see a moose was by heading far up north like Maine or Canada. But, as it turns out, there's a village right here in Upstate New York where moose sightings are pretty common.

List of 7 Best Places for Moose Sightings in America Shouts out Upstate NY

The Travel released a list of the top 7 "moose-watching capitals" in America and the Adirondack region was officially ranked 6th best overall.

The report found Lake Placid "is home to hundreds of moose" that tend to wander into public view. It's estimated roughly 715 moose live around there.

"So, while you may not see a moose wandering the streets of Downtown Lake Placid, you may see one near Lake Placid or nearby Saranac Lake, since moose tend to hang out near water," the report encouraged.

The best time to see moose, they said, was hiking the Adirondacks in the fall. However, moose enthusiasts should take note that fall is around the time moose are most aggressive because it's their mating season, which is also known as rut.

Male moose and pregnant female moose tend to be the most hostile during rut, the report noted, so it's heavily advised people keep their distance from these animals when coming across them in the wild.

Here's the top 7 "moose capitals" in America.

Kokadjo, Maine Talkeetna, Alaska Palmer, Alaska Estes Park, Colorado Kalispell, Montana Lake Placid, New York Canaan, Vermont

These are the areas where moose sightings appear to be the most common. Hopefully you come across one during your next trip to any of the above towns.

Those who have seen a moose before, what's it like? I am dying to know so give me a shout using the station app's chat feature. Bonus points if you send photos!

