The National Weather Service warns Central New York may see up to 4 feet of snow by the end of the week.

Over 30 inches of snow has fallen in multiple cities and towns since the lake event weather event started on Wednesday, already exceeding the NWS' initial snowfall predictions.

Places like Dolgeville and Utica have seen even more snow, with residents having to shovel over 3 feet of powder.

More snow is expected to fall on top of what we already have over the next few days and residents might not like what the NWS has to say about that.

The NWS says more bands of lake effect snow will impact the region today into tomorrow.

The service anticipates an additional 10 to 24 inches across Central New York. The NWS noted some of the more harder-hit areas could see another 2 feet by early Sunday.

The heaviest snow will be located south of the NY Thruway corridor this morning. The bands of snow are then expected to slowly lift back northward this afternoon into Sunday.

This means some places could see around 4 feet of snow by the time this weather event is finished.

This is especially true for Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Lewis County, which are all slated to see another 1 to 2 feet of snow by Sunday evening.

The Lake Effect Snow Warning for Herkimer, Oneida, Onondaga, and Madison County expires Sunday, January 5, at 4pm.

For Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Lewis County, the warning expires at 6pm Sunday.

During this time, winds will continue to whip and create hazardous and sometimes dangerous travel conditions.

The NWS says wind gusts could reach up to 45 miles per hour, which may significantly reduce visibility and "create nearly white-out conditions" on the road.

These winds will also be strong enough to bring down branches, trees, and even power lines.

At this time, power outages remain minimal in Central New York, with National Grid's Outage Map indicating there's currently one active outage reported in Utica.

At the moment there are 8 outages reported across New York with roughly 1,000 customers without power.

Due to the extreme winds, heavy snow, and number of service crews on the road to either clear away debris or restore electricity, residents are urged to stay home.

All unnecessary travel is discouraged at this time, with Oneida County issuing a Travel Advisory until further notice.

Residents are also prohibited from parking on city streets in communities with active snow emergencies.

Advisories were called in Dolgeville, Frankfort, Herkimer, Ilion, Marcy, New York Mills, Utica, Whitesboro, and Yorkville.

Roads in these areas are to remain clear of parked cars so that plows can effectively clear the streets. Those who violate the snow emergency order may be subject to a fine or have their car towed.

This multi-day winter weather event might just be the appetizer of what could be a terrible January in terms of snow and cold.

A a polar vortex will start impacting CNY this weekend.

The system is expected to bring temperatures down into the single digits overnight starting Sunday. Wind chill values could reach as low as -10, which could make the outside weather feel subzero.

This extremely cold spell is expected to last through the end of next week.

The arctic blast isn't the only thing expected to hit CNY next week.

Already forecasters suggest another massive storm could impact the area sometime around January 8.

At the moment, forecasters are focusing on the weekend weather since lake effect snow is notoriously difficult to track. Snow bands rely on wind direction to move across an area, so even the slightest shift in the breeze could completely change a forecast.

WIBX has reached out to Ray Stagich of The Weather Channel, who will share with us on Monday his insights about the potentially severe future weather.

