A Dolgeville man was lucky enough to catch a glimpse of one of New York's most elusive animals.

There have been several rare animal sightings across New York State in recent months.

Rare Snowy Owl Moves Into Washington, DC Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

In January, a photographer was fortunate enough to snap photos of the rare snowy owl as it soared through a snow squall. A few weeks later, a trail cam captured video of a piebald white-tail deer.

Read More: Trail Cam Captures Bizarre Yet Beautiful Deer in Upstate New York

It's believed less than 1% of all American white-tail deer have this genetic coloring.

These are just 2 recent examples of Mother Nature's wonder. While many would probably be pleased to lay eyes on these creatures, it's quite possible there is one animal above all others that New Yorkers wish to see most.

Majestic Moose Seen Galloping in Central New York Field

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation believes the state is home to roughly 700 native moose, which is a far cry from the estimated 75,000 that live in Maine.

Credit - Sonny McPherson via Facebook Credit - Sonny McPherson via Facebook loading...

The good news is the DEC suggests the state's population is growing due to an increase in sightings.

Read More: Serene Upstate NY Village Declared Moose Sighting Capital

One recent sighting came from Lyons Falls, when Facebook user and farmer Jimmy Baisley shared video of a female moose darting across a field during particularly soggy weather.

DISCLAIMER: The below video contains a fragment of a profane word at the beginning of the video. The embed below has been clipped and does not include the language. Discretion is advised.



The video shows the moose running into view before choosing to head away from the road at a full dash.

Of course, the jealousy from Baisley's friends were eminent. Here's to hoping that as New York grows its native moose population, more of us can finally say they saw one of the most mythical creatures in the state.

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose Gallery Credit: Credit - Dave Wheeler

Get our free mobile app